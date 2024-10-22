Fake Judge Unmasked: The Tale of the Sham Courtroom in Gandhinagar

Authorities in Gandhinagar have exposed a sophisticated con orchestrated by Morris Samuel Christian, who masqueraded as a judge and created a sham tribunal since 2019. This intricate deception targeted individuals involved in land disputes, with Christian promising quick resolutions for a price, all while operating under the guise of legitimacy.

Christian, now in custody, crafted an elaborate scheme, applying his fraudulent judicial 'authority' to benefit clients amid a fabricated courtroom. The bogus tribunal, complete with impersonating personnel, appeared genuine, defrauding numerous unsuspecting individuals over the years.

Despite multiple orders issued through his false court, a recent alert from Hardik Desai, a court registrar, led to Christian's downfall when it was discovered that his activities had no legal standing. Police have arrested Christian, who is already known to face previous allegations of fraud dating back to 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)