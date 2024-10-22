Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Sachin Waze Amidst Ongoing Corruption Case
The Bombay High Court granted bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in a corruption case also involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. Despite this, Waze remains in jail due to the Antilia bomb scare case. The CBI opposed Waze's bail plea, but the court decided in his favor.
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to former police officer Sachin Waze in a corruption case connected to ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The decision comes after Waze sought bail, arguing parity with other accused who are already out on bail.
Justice M S Sonak, leading the division bench, stated that the bail conditions would be determined by the special Central Bureau of Investigation court. However, Waze will remain in custody due to his involvement in the Antilia bomb scare case.
Waze's counsel claims that his continued incarceration violates fundamental rights since he has been declared an approver. The CBI opposed his release, citing his lack of deposition. Waze's arrest traces back to the discovery of an explosive-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's residence and other related charges.
