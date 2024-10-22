Haryana's Surprise Inspections Spotlight Services

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently made an unexpected visit to the Civil Hospital in Panchkula's Sector 6, where he assessed the healthcare services and patient conditions. During Monday evening's inspection, Saini traversed the wards, offering directives to the doctors and staff to enhance service delivery, according to official sources.

In a statement on social media, Saini shared insights from his visit, highlighting his conversations with patients and emphasis on improving medical services and facilities at the hospital. This marks a proactive approach in ensuring quality healthcare for the state's residents.

Earlier in the day, a similar initiative was undertaken by Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij, who inspected Ambala Cantt bus stand, addressing deficiencies in passenger amenities. These actions follow the BJP's successful bid for a third term in the Haryana Assembly elections, with Saini being sworn in as chief minister on October 17.

