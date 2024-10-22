Left Menu

Five Bangladeshis Arrested in Tripura for Illegal Border Crossing

Five Bangladeshis, including three Rohingyas, were detained by law enforcement in Tripura for illegally crossing into India. They were apprehended at Agartala station after failing to present valid documents. Plans were revealed suggesting they intended to travel to Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent operation, five individuals from Bangladesh, including three Rohingyas, were apprehended for illegal border crossing in Tripura, police disclosed on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence, the Government Railway Police (GRP), in conjunction with the BSF and additional law enforcement units, detained the foreigners at Agartala station on Monday. They failed to provide valid travel documents and intended to leave the northeastern state, a senior officer reported.

Among the detained, three Rohingyas from a Bangladeshi camp in Cox's Bazar aimed to travel to Hyderabad, while two others planned to travel to Mumbai. Officer Tapas Das of the Agartala Police Station confirmed that efforts are ongoing to dismantle infiltration networks along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

