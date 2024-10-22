Five Bangladeshis Arrested in Tripura for Illegal Border Crossing

In a recent operation, five individuals from Bangladesh, including three Rohingyas, were apprehended for illegal border crossing in Tripura, police disclosed on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence, the Government Railway Police (GRP), in conjunction with the BSF and additional law enforcement units, detained the foreigners at Agartala station on Monday. They failed to provide valid travel documents and intended to leave the northeastern state, a senior officer reported.

Among the detained, three Rohingyas from a Bangladeshi camp in Cox's Bazar aimed to travel to Hyderabad, while two others planned to travel to Mumbai. Officer Tapas Das of the Agartala Police Station confirmed that efforts are ongoing to dismantle infiltration networks along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)