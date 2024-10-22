Call for a Lifeline: U.N.'s Temporary Truce in Gaza Amidst Intensifying Crisis
The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency has urged for a temporary truce in Gaza to allow safe passage for civilians amidst a worsening humanitarian crisis. Health officials report severe shortages as the conflict continues. Meanwhile, diplomacy efforts are underway to resume ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.
The United Nations' call for a temporary truce in Gaza reflects the urgency of a humanitarian disaster unfolding in the region. As Israeli airstrikes continue, the UN Palestinian refugee agency underscores the acute scarcity of medical supplies and the plight of civilians caught amidst the violence.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UNRWA relief agency, voiced a desperate plea for a pause in hostilities to ensure safe passage for those fleeing northern Gaza. This comes amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to restart ceasefire discussions, following increasing casualties on both sides of the conflict.
Reports from Gaza health officials paint a grim picture of the situation, with medical services crippled and a soaring civilian death toll. Despite Israeli assurances of aid deliveries, local responders continue to struggle with reaching victims due to ongoing strikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
One Year On: Israel's Military Campaign Reflected
Israel Intercepts Aerial Targets Amidst Tense Anniversary
A Year On: Israelis Mark the Devastating Hamas Attack
Rockets Strike Haifa Amid Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon
Egypt Backs Macron's Call to Halt Arms Exports to Israel Amid Conflict Concerns