Vucic Denies EU 'Hotspot' Plans for Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has declared he will not agree to establish 'hotspots' for illegal migrants seeking entry into the EU on Serbian soil, following discussions with Slovak and Hungarian leaders, despite Slovakia's proposal for external asylum processing centers as a solution to illegal migration.

  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic firmly stated he will not permit the establishment of 'hotspots' for illegal migrants on Serbian soil. This announcement came despite recent talks with Slovak and Hungarian leaders, who did not request such measures from Serbia.

Vucic's comments follow a proposal from the Slovak government suggesting that external centers for processing asylum applications outside the European Union could serve as an innovative solution to the ongoing migrant crisis.

'There was no talk and it never crossed my mind that Serbia should become a hotspot,' Vucic asserted after meetings with Slovakia's Robert Fico and Hungary's Viktor Orban, emphasizing Serbia's stance on the matter.

