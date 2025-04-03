Left Menu

Netanyahu's Bold Visit to Hungary Sparks ICC Controversy

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu received a warm welcome in Hungary amidst an ICC arrest warrant. Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán used Netanyahu's visit to announce withdrawal from the court, defying international law. The ICC issued a warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes related to the Gaza conflict, allegations denied by Israeli officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:46 IST
Netanyahu's Bold Visit to Hungary Sparks ICC Controversy
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a defiant move against the International Criminal Court (ICC), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived to a red carpet reception in Hungary, despite facing an arrest warrant from the court. The controversial visit came as Hungary announced plans to withdraw from the ICC under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

During the welcoming ceremony in Budapest's historic Castle District, Netanyahu was honored with military accolades while standing alongside Orbán. The announcement, made by Orbán's chief of staff Gergely Gulyás, indicated Hungary's intent to break away from the court's jurisdiction, challenging the global legal framework.

The ICC issued a warrant last November, accusing Netanyahu and a former defense minister of war crimes during Israel's Gaza campaign. As ICC member states are supposed to arrest suspects on their soil, Orbán's move invites international scrutiny and criticism, demonstrating a significant shift in Hungary's foreign policy alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025