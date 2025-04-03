Netanyahu's Bold Visit to Hungary Sparks ICC Controversy

In a defiant move against the International Criminal Court (ICC), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived to a red carpet reception in Hungary, despite facing an arrest warrant from the court. The controversial visit came as Hungary announced plans to withdraw from the ICC under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

During the welcoming ceremony in Budapest's historic Castle District, Netanyahu was honored with military accolades while standing alongside Orbán. The announcement, made by Orbán's chief of staff Gergely Gulyás, indicated Hungary's intent to break away from the court's jurisdiction, challenging the global legal framework.

The ICC issued a warrant last November, accusing Netanyahu and a former defense minister of war crimes during Israel's Gaza campaign. As ICC member states are supposed to arrest suspects on their soil, Orbán's move invites international scrutiny and criticism, demonstrating a significant shift in Hungary's foreign policy alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)