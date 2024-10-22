India Launches Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign for Pensioners

The Indian government is set to launch a nationwide campaign from November 1 to encourage pensioners to submit their digital life certificates (DLCs). According to an official statement, this month-long initiative aims to facilitate pension continuation through digital means.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare is spearheading its third national DLC drive, spanning 800 cities across India. A key focus this year will be on face authentication technology, with technical support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Unique Identification Authority of India.

India Post Payments Bank is also playing a significant role, organizing camps in 785 districts, and providing doorstep DLC services. Meanwhile, 57 pension welfare associations and numerous banks will collaborate to reach pensioners, including arranging home visits for the elderly and infirm to digitally submit their life certificates.

