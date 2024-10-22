Defamation Drama: KT Rama Rao vs. Konda Surekha

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao announced on Tuesday that he has initiated a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for allegedly making defamatory comments about him.

In a social media post, Rama Rao stated his belief that justice would prevail in the courtroom, asserting his commitment against baseless allegations and personal attacks. He emphasized that the lawsuit is a response to malicious comments and serves as a lesson against character assassination.

Rama Rao previously took legal action against Surekha for allegations linking him to the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Telugu actor Nagarjuna has also pursued legal action against Surekha over similar defamatory claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)