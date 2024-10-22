High Drama in Parliament: TMC MP Banerjee's One-Day Suspension

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one day following a dramatic incident during a parliamentary committee meeting focused on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Banerjee smashed a glass bottle, injuring himself and narrowly missing BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who chaired the meeting.

The altercation arose after a heated exchange with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, culminating in Banerjee's disruptive actions. Despite expressing regret, Banerjee was suspended by a vote reflecting partisan divides, deepening tensions among committee members.

Pal reported the incident to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, labeling it a criminal act. The committee meetings often witness contentious debates, spotlighting the fraught atmosphere surrounding discussions on the Waqf Bill, which proposes significant amendments to the existing law.

