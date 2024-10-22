Left Menu

High Drama in Parliament: TMC MP Banerjee's One-Day Suspension

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for a day following disruptive conduct in a parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He smashed a glass bottle, injuring himself and nearly hitting the chair, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. The decision to suspend him sparked further controversy.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one day following a dramatic incident during a parliamentary committee meeting focused on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Banerjee smashed a glass bottle, injuring himself and narrowly missing BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who chaired the meeting.

The altercation arose after a heated exchange with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, culminating in Banerjee's disruptive actions. Despite expressing regret, Banerjee was suspended by a vote reflecting partisan divides, deepening tensions among committee members.

Pal reported the incident to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, labeling it a criminal act. The committee meetings often witness contentious debates, spotlighting the fraught atmosphere surrounding discussions on the Waqf Bill, which proposes significant amendments to the existing law.

