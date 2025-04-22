BJP's Jagadambika Pal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Waqf Bill Debate
BJP leader Jagadambika Pal criticizes former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for labeling the Waqf Act unconstitutional without engaging in the debate. Pal highlights a 12-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha and the adoption of 14 amendments by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, underscoring democratic processes.
In a charged press conference on Tuesday, BJP leader Jagadambika Pal launched a pointed critique at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Pal stated Gandhi had no moral standing to denounce the Waqf Act as unconstitutional, given his absence during the debate over the legislation.
Pal, who led the Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasized the committee's diligent work. "The Joint Parliamentary Committee made 14 amendments to the bill and held detailed consultations for six months. The government accepted all the 14 amendments, which shows the strength of democracy," Pal remarked.
Parliament had cleared the amended Waqf Bill earlier this month, following a 12-hour debate in the Lok Sabha. Pal questioned Gandhi's claims, noting his lack of participation in the discussions, saying, "He has no right to call it unconstitutional."
