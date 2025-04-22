BJP's Jagadambika Pal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Waqf Bill Debate

In a charged press conference on Tuesday, BJP leader Jagadambika Pal launched a pointed critique at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Pal stated Gandhi had no moral standing to denounce the Waqf Act as unconstitutional, given his absence during the debate over the legislation.

Pal, who led the Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasized the committee's diligent work. "The Joint Parliamentary Committee made 14 amendments to the bill and held detailed consultations for six months. The government accepted all the 14 amendments, which shows the strength of democracy," Pal remarked.

Parliament had cleared the amended Waqf Bill earlier this month, following a 12-hour debate in the Lok Sabha. Pal questioned Gandhi's claims, noting his lack of participation in the discussions, saying, "He has no right to call it unconstitutional."

(With inputs from agencies.)