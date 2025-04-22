Left Menu

BJP's Jagadambika Pal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Waqf Bill Debate

BJP leader Jagadambika Pal criticizes former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for labeling the Waqf Act unconstitutional without engaging in the debate. Pal highlights a 12-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha and the adoption of 14 amendments by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, underscoring democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:18 IST
BJP's Jagadambika Pal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Waqf Bill Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged press conference on Tuesday, BJP leader Jagadambika Pal launched a pointed critique at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Pal stated Gandhi had no moral standing to denounce the Waqf Act as unconstitutional, given his absence during the debate over the legislation.

Pal, who led the Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasized the committee's diligent work. "The Joint Parliamentary Committee made 14 amendments to the bill and held detailed consultations for six months. The government accepted all the 14 amendments, which shows the strength of democracy," Pal remarked.

Parliament had cleared the amended Waqf Bill earlier this month, following a 12-hour debate in the Lok Sabha. Pal questioned Gandhi's claims, noting his lack of participation in the discussions, saying, "He has no right to call it unconstitutional."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025