Cabinet Committee Meeting to Address Jammu and Kashmir Security Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a key meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss national security following the Pahalgam terror attack. This top-tier meeting will include senior leaders and officials, focusing on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:14 IST
CCS meeting to begin shortly, leaders reaching 7 LKM (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead a crucial Cabinet Committee on Security meeting shortly, with the agenda centering on the recent perturbations in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, according to sources.

The committee, which plays a vital role in India's defense strategy and national security matters, comprises key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, along with top officials like the National Security Advisor, Cabinet Secretary, and Defence Secretary.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Singh convened a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other defense leaders to assess the region's security status. Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the attack site in Baisaran meadow by helicopter for a firsthand review. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency has engaged with local police to investigate the incident, marking one of the gravest attacks since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, with search operations ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

