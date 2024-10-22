Left Menu

India and Singapore: Elevating Defense Collaboration

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the need for closer collaboration between the research and development teams of India and Singapore in the defense sector. This call for cooperation was made during a meeting with Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, highlighting the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:35 IST
  • India

In a significant move to bolster bilateral ties, President Droupadi Murmu has called for enhanced collaborative efforts between India and Singapore's research and development teams. The President made this statement during a meeting with Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

The President emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation to benefit from the latest technological advancements, particularly in the defense domain. The meeting follows the recent visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore, where both nations have elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

President Murmu also congratulated Singapore on co-hosting the first ASEAN-India maritime exercise and expressed her best wishes for the upcoming series of joint military exercises. The discussions underline a shared commitment to advancing defense collaboration, leveraging each country's expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

