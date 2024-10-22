Tragic Assault: Young Student's Life Hangs in Balance After Teacher's Attack
A 10-year-old girl from Nalasopara, Maharashtra, was severely injured following an attack by her tuition teacher, which led to serious health complications. The child is currently in the ICU at a Mumbai hospital. Police have registered a case against the teacher, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A 10-year-old girl from Nalasopara in Maharashtra is in a critical condition at a Mumbai hospital after an assault by her private tuition teacher escalated into severe health issues. The incident, reported by police on Tuesday, highlights the gravity of the offense committed on October 7.
The victim initially suffered hearing loss but subsequently experienced severe health complications that rendered her unconscious. She has since been transferred to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai, according to a statement from Tulinj police station.
Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, authorities have pressed charges against the 20-year-old teacher and issued a notice. Investigations into the case are currently underway, as the young girl remains unconscious, battling for her life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
