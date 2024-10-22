FBI Investigates Israeli-Iran Strike Leak

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is actively probing the leakage of two highly confidential intelligence documents that shed light on Israel's plans for a retaliatory strike on Iran. This development was reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday.

A statement from the FBI, quoted by the Post, indicates that the bureau is thoroughly investigating the alleged leak. The investigation is being conducted in close collaboration with the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The leak has sparked significant security concerns within U.S. intelligence agencies, as it reveals sensitive information regarding potential military operations in the Middle East. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges in securing classified information against unauthorized disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)