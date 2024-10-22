Left Menu

School Excursion Turns Sour: Students Caught with Drugs in Kerala

A school excursion in Kerala took an unexpected turn when students mistook an excise office for a workshop and were caught with banned substances like ganja. Legal proceedings are underway against two minors, while others received counseling. The incident raises concerns about drug abuse during school trips.

Updated: 22-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:52 IST
School Excursion Turns Sour: Students Caught with Drugs in Kerala
  • India

In a startling incident, excise officers in Kerala's Adimali district discovered students carrying banned substances when a school excursion went awry. The students, intending to buy a matchbox for lighting a ganja beedi, mistakenly entered an excise office, prompting legal action.

The higher secondary students from Thrissur were on an educational trip when they inadvertently entered the excise premises, seeking what they thought was a workshop. Upon realizing the officers' presence, they attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended.

Authorities recovered items related to drug use, and a case was filed against two minor students under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Meanwhile, concerns about drug abuse during school outings are on the rise, prompting officials to pursue legal proceedings.

