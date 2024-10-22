Left Menu

Tragic Accidents: Three Lives Lost in Noida

Three individuals died in separate incidents in Noida. A truck driver was electrocuted, a woman was hit by an overspeeding vehicle, and a worker succumbed to injuries after being hit by a concrete mixer machine. Police are investigating all cases and have conducted postmortems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:07 IST
Tragic Accidents: Three Lives Lost in Noida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old truck driver lost his life to electrocution in Noida's Sector-68. The unfortunate incident happened when his vehicle came in contact with a roadside transformer, as confirmed by police sources on Tuesday.

According to Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, SHO of Phase-3 Police Station, the driver, identified as Arjit from Mainpuri, suffered fatal injuries late Monday night. He was subsequently taken to Kailash Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. His family has been informed and the police are delving deeper into the circumstances of his death.

In a separate incident at the Kashiram intersection in Sector-39, 42-year-old Sushila met her end when struck by a speeding, unidentified vehicle. Similarly, Nitish Kumar, a 24-year-old worker, succumbed to injuries from a concrete mixer machine accident. Police are investigating all three incidents with bodies sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024