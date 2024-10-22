Tragic Accidents: Three Lives Lost in Noida
Three individuals died in separate incidents in Noida. A truck driver was electrocuted, a woman was hit by an overspeeding vehicle, and a worker succumbed to injuries after being hit by a concrete mixer machine. Police are investigating all cases and have conducted postmortems.
A 25-year-old truck driver lost his life to electrocution in Noida's Sector-68. The unfortunate incident happened when his vehicle came in contact with a roadside transformer, as confirmed by police sources on Tuesday.
According to Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, SHO of Phase-3 Police Station, the driver, identified as Arjit from Mainpuri, suffered fatal injuries late Monday night. He was subsequently taken to Kailash Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. His family has been informed and the police are delving deeper into the circumstances of his death.
In a separate incident at the Kashiram intersection in Sector-39, 42-year-old Sushila met her end when struck by a speeding, unidentified vehicle. Similarly, Nitish Kumar, a 24-year-old worker, succumbed to injuries from a concrete mixer machine accident. Police are investigating all three incidents with bodies sent for postmortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
