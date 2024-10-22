Massive Illicit Liquor Haul Uncovered in Himachal's Kangra District
Police seized over 1,100 bottles of illicit liquor during a raid in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. The operation at Jatt Palace led to the arrest of Praveen Kumar and Tilak Raj. The suspects face charges under the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act as investigations continue.
In a significant crackdown on illegal alcohol distribution, police in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district seized over 1,100 bottles of illicit liquor on Tuesday.
The raid at Jatt Palace in the Mukam Raja Ka Talab area of Nurpur revealed 96 boxes of country-made liquor. Two suspects, Praveen Kumar and Tilak Raj, have been arrested.
The arrests were made following a tip-off, with charges filed under Section 39(1) of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act. Authorities continue to investigate the smuggling operation in hopes of uncovering further details.
