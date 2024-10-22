Major Drug and Liquor Bust: Arrest in Gurugram

In a significant crackdown, Gurugram police arrested two alleged drug smugglers, seizing marijuana, illicit liquor, cash, and jewelry from their possession. This incident highlights ongoing efforts to combat illegal substance distribution in the region.

The accused, identified as Kamleshwar alias Lambu and Ramre Devi from Bihar's Darbhanga, were apprehended in NKY Colony A-Block, near Dhumaspur village, while distributing marijuana and illegal liquor, according to authorities.

Police uncovered over 20 kilograms of marijuana, 59 bottles of illicit liquor, Rs 3.03 lakh in cash, and various jewelry items. Both individuals have previously been charged multiple times under the NDPS and Excise Acts. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)