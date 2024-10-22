Tribunal Calls Out NHAI Over Pond Encroachment

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to respond to allegations of illegal highway construction over a protected pond in Delhi's Southwest district. The tribunal acted on its own upon reading a news report claiming that the NHAI's actions endangered local ecosystems.

The report suggested that the NHAI bypassed necessary environmental impact assessments, which may have compromised local biodiversity by encroaching on the pond in Goyla Khurd village. Notably, this pond, under the Delhi Water Bodies Act, is now allegedly 80% consumed by construction.

The tribunal has called for affidavits from involved parties by February 6, urging compliance with multiple environmental and conservation laws such as the Wetlands Rules and the Environment Protection Act. Concerns raised include potential violations against court orders and the impact on over 1,000 similarly protected ponds.

