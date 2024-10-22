Lalit Das Appointed OSSSC Chairman

Former IPS officer Lalit Das has taken on the role of chairman at the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), as announced in an official statement.

Alongside Das, retired IAS officer Uddhaba Chandra Majhi and former OAS officer Saroj Kumar Mishra have been appointed as members of the OSSSC.

The Commission, which has been active since November 2012, is tasked with regulating recruitment methods for Group C civil posts and services under various district offices of the Odisha government.

(With inputs from agencies.)