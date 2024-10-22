U.S. Treasury Unleashes New Sanctions Against Russia

In a decisive move to counter Russia's military activities in Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced forthcoming stringent sanctions. These will target intermediaries in countries supplying crucial inputs to Russia's military operations.

The announcement came as Yellen addressed a news conference marking the start of the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings. The Treasury's focus is on depleting Russia's financial resources and sustaining Ukraine's defense efforts through these new measures.

Yellen emphasized that the Treasury is relentlessly pursuing strategies to unlock frozen Russian sovereign assets, aiming to convert these into economic support for Ukraine, further demonstrating the U.S.'s commitment to assisting the embattled nation.

