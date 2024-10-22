Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Unleashes New Sanctions Against Russia

The U.S. Treasury, led by Secretary Janet Yellen, is set to implement new sanctions targeting intermediaries in third countries that supply Russia with critical military resources. These measures are aimed at undermining Russia's efforts in the Ukraine war. Additionally, the Treasury seeks to unlock frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move to counter Russia's military activities in Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced forthcoming stringent sanctions. These will target intermediaries in countries supplying crucial inputs to Russia's military operations.

The announcement came as Yellen addressed a news conference marking the start of the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings. The Treasury's focus is on depleting Russia's financial resources and sustaining Ukraine's defense efforts through these new measures.

Yellen emphasized that the Treasury is relentlessly pursuing strategies to unlock frozen Russian sovereign assets, aiming to convert these into economic support for Ukraine, further demonstrating the U.S.'s commitment to assisting the embattled nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

