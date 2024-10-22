Left Menu

Debate Rekindles Over AMU's Minority Status

A private member bill has been introduced by Ramjilal Suman in the Rajya Sabha to restore the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The status, granted in 1981, was annulled by the Allahabad High Court in 2005, leading to ongoing debates and political maneuvering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:34 IST
Debate Rekindles Over AMU's Minority Status
  • Country:
  • India

In a move reigniting historical debate, Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha member Ramjilal Suman has submitted a private member bill aiming to restore Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) minority status. Initially granted by an act of Parliament in December 1981, this status was struck down by the Allahabad High Court in 2005.

The court's decision was based on a 1967 Supreme Court ruling that the university was not a minority institution. Suman's bill—The Aligarh Muslim University (Restoration of Minority Character) Bill, 2024—has been introduced in response to the current government's opposition to AMU's minority character.

The bill's statement of objects and reasons highlights that AMU was established primarily for the benefit of the Muslim community. Despite previous promises, successive governments have eroded the university's significant features, including its minority character, autonomy, and democratic functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024