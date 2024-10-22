Left Menu

Blinken Pushes for Hostage Release Amidst Gaza Conflict

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to capitalize on the death of a Hamas leader by securing the release of hostages from the Oct. 7 attacks and to end the Gaza conflict. Blinken emphasized increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza during their meeting in Jerusalem.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a crucial meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called for action following the death of a Hamas leader.

Blinken urged Israel to prioritize securing the release of hostages from the Oct. 7 attacks and to work towards ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This call was confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

Furthermore, Blinken stressed the importance of increasing humanitarian assistance into Gaza, as outlined in a statement released after their Jerusalem meeting on Tuesday.

