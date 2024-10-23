Left Menu

Teen Detained for Harassment Outside Delhi School

An 18-year-old in Delhi was detained for harassing a girl outside her school. The incident unfolded when a nearby PCR van intervened. The girl and the accused were known to each other through social media and had a prior relationship, which had recently soured. Legal charges were filed under POCSO and BNS.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody for reportedly harassing a girl and making inappropriate comments outside her central Delhi school, police announced on Wednesday.

Police indicated the incident happened on Tuesday when a patrol car was stationed near the school. A concerned citizen informed officers that a girl was allegedly being harassed, prompting immediate intervention.

A senior officer stated that the accused was taken to the police station for questioning. According to the girl's testimony, she had known the accused for two years through social media, and they were involved in a relationship that had recently turned sour. The case is being investigated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

