Supreme Court: Consensual Relationships Not Always False Marriage Promises

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance, stating that not every consensual relationship should be viewed as a false pretext to marry if it does not culminate in wedlock. This clarification came as the court overturned a Calcutta High Court decision refusing to discharge a former judicial officer named in a 2015 FIR for alleged rape.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma noted a 'growing tendency' to initiate criminal proceedings when relationships deteriorate. The observations were part of the judgment that set aside an FIR connected to a former judicial officer involving accusations made during a pending marital dispute.

The bench highlighted that even if the allegations were assumed true, the complainant's engagement in a physical relationship with the appellant appeared consensual. As such, using a promise of marriage as a ground for accusations of rape was deemed misdirected, leading to the proceedings' termination.

