Supreme Court: Consensual Relationships Not Always False Marriage Promises

The Supreme Court clarified that not all consensual relationships should be viewed as false marriage promises if they don't lead to wedlock. This perspective emerged when the court overturned a Calcutta High Court decision that denied the release of a judicial officer named in a 2015 rape allegation FIR.

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance, stating that not every consensual relationship should be viewed as a false pretext to marry if it does not culminate in wedlock. This clarification came as the court overturned a Calcutta High Court decision refusing to discharge a former judicial officer named in a 2015 FIR for alleged rape.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma noted a 'growing tendency' to initiate criminal proceedings when relationships deteriorate. The observations were part of the judgment that set aside an FIR connected to a former judicial officer involving accusations made during a pending marital dispute.

The bench highlighted that even if the allegations were assumed true, the complainant's engagement in a physical relationship with the appellant appeared consensual. As such, using a promise of marriage as a ground for accusations of rape was deemed misdirected, leading to the proceedings' termination.

