The High Seas Drama: Paul Watson's Legal Battle in Greenland

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson is detained in Greenland pending Denmark's extradition decision to Japan. The founder of Sea Shepherd and the Paul Watson Foundation was arrested when his ship arrived in Nuuk. Supporters, including notable figures, urge for his release before his November 13 detention review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:38 IST
Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson remains detained in Greenland as Denmark deliberates on his potential extradition to Japan, according to Greenlandic police. The detention, announced on Wednesday, keeps Watson in custody until at least November 13.

Watson, a U.S.-Canadian national and founder of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was arrested when his vessel docked in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, in July. His legal team, led by Jonas Christoffersen, is actively appealing the detention decision.

The case has garnered international attention, with a campaign for Watson's release gaining momentum. Notable figures like French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Bardot, and Pierce Brosnan have voiced their support. The outcome of the detention review remains a focal point for Watson's supporters and international legal observers alike.

