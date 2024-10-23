Noida Scam Busted: Trio Arrested for Gulf Job Fraud

In a significant crackdown, Noida Police arrested three individuals accused of defrauding unemployed youth with fake job promises in Gulf countries, officials announced on Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Manoj, Komal, and Yogendra, were apprehended during a police raid at an illegal call center in Sector-63, Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Shakti Mohan Awasthi, confirmed the confiscation of Rs 6.90 lakh, along with six phones and tablets, at the site. The operation revealed the gang's modus operandi of luring job seekers with prospects abroad, only to exploit them financially.

The accused reportedly deceived their victims by providing counterfeit visas and travel tickets, discovering their deception at the airport. The arrests mark a crucial effort in combating employment fraud targeting vulnerable groups seeking overseas opportunities.

