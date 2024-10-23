Left Menu

Xi and Modi Break the Ice: Leaders Push for Stronger Ties Amid Past Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held formal talks for the first time in five years, signaling a thaw in strained ties since a deadly clash in 2020. Their meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan comes after a new agreement on their disputed border, potentially boosting cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:37 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for their first formal talks in five years. Overcoming the strains following a deadly border clash in 2020, the leaders met at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

The dialogue marks a potential turning point in relations between the Asian giants, highlighted by their agreement to ameliorate the longstanding military stand-off on the Himalayan frontier. Xi's commitment to cooperation signals potential economic collaboration.

Despite increased military presence on their icy border, diplomatic efforts have intensified as India aims to improve political and business relations. Wednesday's meeting could pave the way for increased Chinese investments in India, following eased border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

