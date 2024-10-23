Left Menu

BBA Student's Fake Kidnapping Scheme Foiled in Shahjahanpur

A Shahjahanpur student, along with two accomplices, was arrested for staging his own kidnapping to extort money from his family. The plan, led by Sanjeev Tyagi, a BBA student, involved a fake ransom demand. Police successfully apprehended all involved parties, uncovering the scheme during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahalam | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:49 IST
In a shocking turn of events, police in Shahjahanpur have arrested a BBA student and his two friends who allegedly staged the student's kidnapping to extort money from his own family. The trio was nabbed after an intense investigation led by the local law enforcement.

Sanjeev Tyagi, a 22-year-old BBA student, reportedly left his home claiming he was heading to Bareilly. However, he failed to return home, prompting his family to panic when they received a WhatsApp call demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh for his release, under threats of harm.

The family, in distress, immediately approached the police, who directed them to a designated spot for the ransom drop. This led to the arrest of Mangesh Kumar and Gurusan Singh, who revealed during interrogation that they were complicit in the staged kidnapping scheme orchestrated by Sanjeev himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

