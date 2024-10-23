BBA Student's Fake Kidnapping Scheme Foiled in Shahjahanpur

In a shocking turn of events, police in Shahjahanpur have arrested a BBA student and his two friends who allegedly staged the student's kidnapping to extort money from his own family. The trio was nabbed after an intense investigation led by the local law enforcement.

Sanjeev Tyagi, a 22-year-old BBA student, reportedly left his home claiming he was heading to Bareilly. However, he failed to return home, prompting his family to panic when they received a WhatsApp call demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh for his release, under threats of harm.

The family, in distress, immediately approached the police, who directed them to a designated spot for the ransom drop. This led to the arrest of Mangesh Kumar and Gurusan Singh, who revealed during interrogation that they were complicit in the staged kidnapping scheme orchestrated by Sanjeev himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)