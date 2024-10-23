Court Convicts Two Men for Shooting Constable in Nuh

In a recent ruling, a local court has sentenced two men to seven years imprisonment for shooting and injuring a police constable. The verdict was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal, following the convictions of Ismail alias Kala and Junaid, from the Nuh district.

The incident, which occurred on April 16, 2022, took place when a police team from Sector 29 Police Station was conducting a vehicle check at Galleria Market. They encountered the two suspects on a motorcycle, leading to a chase during which one of the men opened fire, injuring Constable Gauri Shankar, and facilitating their escape.

The police successfully apprehended Ismail alias Kala on June 24, and based on his information, Junaid was subsequently arrested on July 1. Both men are now facing the consequences of their actions as per the court's decision.

