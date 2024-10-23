Left Menu

Court Convicts Two Men for Shooting Constable in Nuh

Two men from Nuh district have been sentenced to seven years in prison for wounding a police constable during an attempted escape. The incident occurred on April 16, 2022, at Galleria Market. Both men were caught and arrested within a two-month span following the shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:32 IST
Court Convicts Two Men for Shooting Constable in Nuh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent ruling, a local court has sentenced two men to seven years imprisonment for shooting and injuring a police constable. The verdict was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal, following the convictions of Ismail alias Kala and Junaid, from the Nuh district.

The incident, which occurred on April 16, 2022, took place when a police team from Sector 29 Police Station was conducting a vehicle check at Galleria Market. They encountered the two suspects on a motorcycle, leading to a chase during which one of the men opened fire, injuring Constable Gauri Shankar, and facilitating their escape.

The police successfully apprehended Ismail alias Kala on June 24, and based on his information, Junaid was subsequently arrested on July 1. Both men are now facing the consequences of their actions as per the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024