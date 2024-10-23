Reformation Amid Scandal: Himachal's New Recruitment Dawn
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) announced the results for 88 government job positions. These positions include Junior Office Assistant in IT and various workshop instructors. Past exam irregularities led to a reshuffle, with the HPRCA taking over from the disbanded HPSSC.
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has declared the results for 88 government job positions across five different categories, marking a new chapter in state recruitment efforts.
The results encompass 82 Junior Office Assistant IT roles, along with positions for Copy Holder and Workshop Instructor. However, no suitable candidate was identified for the Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation Officer post.
This announcement follows a scandal involving the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), which was dissolved after irregularities were uncovered, leading to the formation of the HPRCA.
