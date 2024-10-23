Reformation Amid Scandal: Himachal's New Recruitment Dawn

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has declared the results for 88 government job positions across five different categories, marking a new chapter in state recruitment efforts.

The results encompass 82 Junior Office Assistant IT roles, along with positions for Copy Holder and Workshop Instructor. However, no suitable candidate was identified for the Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation Officer post.

This announcement follows a scandal involving the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), which was dissolved after irregularities were uncovered, leading to the formation of the HPRCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)