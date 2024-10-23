Controversy Arises Over India-Myanmar Border Fencing in Naga Regions

The Naga People's Front (NPF), an ally of the BJP, publicly opposed the proposed border fencing in the Naga-dominated areas of Manipur on Wednesday, citing unresolved traditional boundary issues. NPF's general secretary, Honreikhui Kashung, stressed that fencing should not proceed without addressing these boundary discrepancies.

The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved constructing fencing and roads along the 1,643-km India-Myanmar border, with an estimated cost of Rs 31,000 crore. Despite completing 10 km of fencing near Moreh, work continues along other parts of the border. The Centre has also ended the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime, previously allowing locals to venture 16 km into each other's territories without documents.

The NPF praised the Hill Areas Committee's resolution urging the government to conduct overdue elections for the Autonomous District Council. They criticized unconstitutional proposals impeding administration. Amid these developments, ethnic violence in Manipur persists, ignited by a tribal solidarity march last May protesting against Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

