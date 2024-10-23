Decades-Old Kidnapping Case: Court Finds Gaps in Prosecution's Story

A local court has acquitted two men accused of the abduction of Neera Radia's son over two decades ago. The accused, Dheeraj Singh and Vijay Kumar, were found not guilty due to the prosecution's failure to clearly establish the charges brought against them.

A key element in the ruling was that the court deemed the prosecution had not proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Further inconsistencies were identified in witness testimonies and procedural missteps were noted in the investigation.

The court found issues with the arrest process, the timing and nature of supposed ransom calls, and the credibility of testimonies. The prosecution did not provide independent verification for various claims, weakening the overall case.

(With inputs from agencies.)