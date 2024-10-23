Left Menu

Decades-Old Kidnapping Case: Court Finds Gaps in Prosecution's Story

A local court acquitted Dheeraj Singh and Vijay Kumar, accused of kidnapping Karan Radia, due to insufficient evidence. The prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, and inconsistencies in testimonies and investigation further weakened the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:10 IST
Decades-Old Kidnapping Case: Court Finds Gaps in Prosecution's Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has acquitted two men accused of the abduction of Neera Radia's son over two decades ago. The accused, Dheeraj Singh and Vijay Kumar, were found not guilty due to the prosecution's failure to clearly establish the charges brought against them.

A key element in the ruling was that the court deemed the prosecution had not proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Further inconsistencies were identified in witness testimonies and procedural missteps were noted in the investigation.

The court found issues with the arrest process, the timing and nature of supposed ransom calls, and the credibility of testimonies. The prosecution did not provide independent verification for various claims, weakening the overall case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024