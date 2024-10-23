Tragic Incident: Mystery Surrounds Kandhamal Killing

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Kandhamal district as police reported the murder of a 35-year-old man identified as Anik Patnaik. The victim was assaulted with sharp weapons while biking home on Tuesday evening.

Anik's body was discovered by locals in a pool of blood by the roadside, prompting them to alert authorities. Police have opened an investigation but have yet to make any arrests. The suspects remain unidentified, according to Ashutosh Paikray, sub-inspector of Raikia police station.

Preliminary findings suggest past domestic disputes may have motivated the crime. However, the exact rationale behind the murder will only be clarified after further inquiry, stated the officer. Patnaik's body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)