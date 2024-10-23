Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Mystery Surrounds Kandhamal Killing

A 35-year-old man named Anik Patnaik was murdered in Kandhamal, Odisha. He was attacked with sharp weapons while returning home. Police are yet to identify the assailants. The murder may be linked to domestic disputes, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:13 IST
Tragic Incident: Mystery Surrounds Kandhamal Killing
man
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Kandhamal district as police reported the murder of a 35-year-old man identified as Anik Patnaik. The victim was assaulted with sharp weapons while biking home on Tuesday evening.

Anik's body was discovered by locals in a pool of blood by the roadside, prompting them to alert authorities. Police have opened an investigation but have yet to make any arrests. The suspects remain unidentified, according to Ashutosh Paikray, sub-inspector of Raikia police station.

Preliminary findings suggest past domestic disputes may have motivated the crime. However, the exact rationale behind the murder will only be clarified after further inquiry, stated the officer. Patnaik's body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024