High-Stakes Protest: Man Climbs Electric Pole for Environmental Action

A dramatic scene unfolded in Delhi's Shahdara area when Madhusudan Biswas, a 40-year-old man from West Bengal, scaled a high-voltage electricity pole on Wednesday morning. His actions were motivated by a demand for immediate governmental measures on pressing environmental issues, according to the police.

The Delhi Fire Service quickly responded to the situation after receiving a call at 10:30 a.m. Their timely intervention ensured Biswas was safely brought down and handed over to the police for further investigation. His initial statements suggested a mental health assessment was necessary, leading to consultations with a psychiatrist.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam reported that Biswas, identifying himself as an environmental activist, had previously reached out to government officials via emails but received no replies. His protest escalated with demands to meet top political figures. Authorities are assessing his mental state while investigating his claims of activism.

