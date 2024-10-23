Supreme Court Enforces Bail Conditions on Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Accused
The Supreme Court has directed Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, to adhere strictly to his bail conditions. Allegations of violation arose after Mishra allegedly held a public rally, prompting the court to allow a contempt petition by the victims.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday instructed former Union minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, to strictly follow his bail conditions in connection with the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, permitted the victims to file a contempt petition after accusations surfaced regarding Mishra's public rally on October 2. The event allegedly breached his bail terms.
The court previously granted Mishra bail on July 22, while imposing restrictions on his travel, allowing him to visit the trial site only a day before the scheduled hearing. Allegations of non-compliance have led to the possibility of a contempt petition being filed, with further proceedings scheduled post-Diwali vacations.
