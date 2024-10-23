Left Menu

Bombay High Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Porsche Accident Case

The Bombay High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a man accused in a case related to a fatal Porsche car accident in Pune. The father of a minor involved faces allegations of evidence tampering. The decision comes amid concerns about obstructive actions impeding the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:56 IST
The Bombay High Court has denied anticipatory bail to the father of a minor involved in a Porsche car accident in Pune, which resulted in two fatalities. The accident, occurring in May, has drawn significant attention due to claims of bribery and evidence tampering.

Justice Manish Pitale noted that the preliminary evidence suggested criminal actions against the father, who is accused alongside others of swapping blood samples to protect his son from legal consequences. The car allegedly knocked down two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar.

The prosecution argued that the man's continued evasion from authorities hindered the investigation, and the court agreed, ruling to reject the bail plea. The accused remains at large as police continue their search.

