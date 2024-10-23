Bombay High Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Porsche Accident Case

The Bombay High Court has denied anticipatory bail to the father of a minor involved in a Porsche car accident in Pune, which resulted in two fatalities. The accident, occurring in May, has drawn significant attention due to claims of bribery and evidence tampering.

Justice Manish Pitale noted that the preliminary evidence suggested criminal actions against the father, who is accused alongside others of swapping blood samples to protect his son from legal consequences. The car allegedly knocked down two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar.

The prosecution argued that the man's continued evasion from authorities hindered the investigation, and the court agreed, ruling to reject the bail plea. The accused remains at large as police continue their search.

(With inputs from agencies.)