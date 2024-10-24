Chidambaram Calls for Restoration of Statehood in J&K

Former home minister P Chidambaram has voiced serious concerns over the current political structure in Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for the swift restoration of its full statehood.

According to Chidambaram, the chief minister, despite being democratically elected, holds no real authority in security matters, which are instead overseen by the Lieutenant Governor.

These comments were made following a security meeting led by LG Manoj Sinha, held in response to a recent terror attack targeting construction workers in the Kashmir Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)