Shimla Police Bust 5.5 kg Charas Racket in Major Drug Haul

Two individuals from Uttarakhand were arrested by Shimla Police with 5.5 kg of charas. Arrest took place at Jijendi Kenchi. Identified as Sohan Dass and Raj Mohan, they face charges under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Shimla have apprehended two men in connection with drug trafficking, recovering a substantial 5.5 kilograms of charas in the process, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The arrest was conducted by Shimla Police's Special Cell team at Jijendi Kenchi, near Gosango Pul, on Wednesday, targeting suspects linked to the illegal drug trade.

Identified as 57-year-old Sohan Dass and 34-year-old Raj Mohan from Uttarakhand, the accused now face legal action under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

