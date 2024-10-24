Left Menu

Rising Tensions in South China Sea: Indonesian Waters Defended

A Chinese coast guard vessel was expelled from Indonesian waters twice in a week for disrupting Pertamina's survey in the South China Sea. Despite China's claims via the 'nine-dash line,' Indonesia's Bakamla maintains security in the area, underscoring ongoing maritime tensions as diplomatic discussions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A Chinese coast guard vessel was ejected from Indonesian waters for the second time this week, following interference with a state energy survey, Indonesia's maritime security agency reported on Thursday.

This incident follows Prabowo Subianto's presidential inauguration and is a continuation of China's contentious claims over the South China Sea, disputed by multiple Southeast Asian nations.

In defiance of the 2016 Hague ruling against its expansive maritime claims, China continues asserting jurisdiction in these disputed zones, directly impacting Indonesia's sovereign operations. Meanwhile, defense ties between Indonesia and China remain cordial, despite recent maritime confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

