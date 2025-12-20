PM Modi in West Bengal: Unveiling Development Amid Political Tensions

Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, Nadia, is abuzz with activity as enthusiastic crowds wave flags and chant in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival. The Prime Minister is set to unveil development projects worth ₹3,200 crore, including significant upgrades to NH-34, enhancing connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri.

The Prime Minister's Office announced that Modi will arrive in Ranaghat around 11:15 am. On Friday, he took to the social media platform X to highlight the benefits of the central government's projects for West Bengal, while criticizing the Trinamool Congress for what he termed widespread 'misrule.'

Amid escalating political tension with the TMC, Modi labeled the BJP as the 'only hope' for West Bengal's citizens. From Ranaghat, Modi's itinerary extends to Assam, where he will inaugurate a new terminal in Guwahati, unveil a statue, and initiate a large-scale fertilizer project. Increased security measures accompany these visits.

In Assam, Modi's schedule includes public addresses and interactions with students on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' along with tributes to Assam Movement martyrs. His arrival in Guwahati is marked by heightened security, as local authorities work to ensure a smooth visit.