PM Modi in West Bengal: Unveiling Development Amid Political Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits West Bengal for an inauguration of major infrastructure projects valued at ₹3,200 crore, while criticizing Trinamool Congress's governance. His agenda also includes a trip to Assam to unveil new developments and engage with students. Security has been heightened for these visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:41 IST
People gather early ahead of PM Modi's visit to Nadia, West Bengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, Nadia, is abuzz with activity as enthusiastic crowds wave flags and chant in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival. The Prime Minister is set to unveil development projects worth ₹3,200 crore, including significant upgrades to NH-34, enhancing connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri.

The Prime Minister's Office announced that Modi will arrive in Ranaghat around 11:15 am. On Friday, he took to the social media platform X to highlight the benefits of the central government's projects for West Bengal, while criticizing the Trinamool Congress for what he termed widespread 'misrule.'

Amid escalating political tension with the TMC, Modi labeled the BJP as the 'only hope' for West Bengal's citizens. From Ranaghat, Modi's itinerary extends to Assam, where he will inaugurate a new terminal in Guwahati, unveil a statue, and initiate a large-scale fertilizer project. Increased security measures accompany these visits.

In Assam, Modi's schedule includes public addresses and interactions with students on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' along with tributes to Assam Movement martyrs. His arrival in Guwahati is marked by heightened security, as local authorities work to ensure a smooth visit.

