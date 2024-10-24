Justice Served: Rs 88.06 Lakh Awarded to Family in Fatal Road Accident

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has issued a compensation order amounting to Rs 88.06 lakh for the family of a flight instructor who lost his life in a road accident seven years ago.

Presided over by Chairman S B Agrawal, the tribunal delivered this judgment on October 18 after thoroughly reviewing the case. The victim, Varun Mahesh Bamrotia, aged 28, was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a trailer near the Sativali-Vasai flyover in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on December 24, 2017.

The tribunal ruled in favor of the deceased's wife and father, acknowledging the loss of income and emphasizing the need for accountability in road accident cases. The compensation package also includes interest payments and structured deposits for the family members.

