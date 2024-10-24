Left Menu

Supreme Court Holds Firm on Demolition Contempt Claims

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea alleging contempt of its demolition order in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner, not linked to the incident, argued that properties were demolished against the apex court's directive. The court will only hear affected parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:40 IST
Supreme Court Holds Firm on Demolition Contempt Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear a plea accusing authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh of contempt regarding demolition orders. The petitioner, unrelated to the case, claimed properties were unlawfully demolished.

Headed by Justice B R Gavai, the bench emphasized its unwillingness to 'open a pandora box.' They reiterated their position to only consider claims brought by directly affected individuals.

The apex court, in an earlier ruling, had suspended all demolitions without its permission until October 1, exempting unauthorized structures in public areas. Only complaints from impacted parties will be entertained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024