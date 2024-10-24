Supreme Court Holds Firm on Demolition Contempt Claims
The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea alleging contempt of its demolition order in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner, not linked to the incident, argued that properties were demolished against the apex court's directive. The court will only hear affected parties.
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear a plea accusing authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh of contempt regarding demolition orders. The petitioner, unrelated to the case, claimed properties were unlawfully demolished.
Headed by Justice B R Gavai, the bench emphasized its unwillingness to 'open a pandora box.' They reiterated their position to only consider claims brought by directly affected individuals.
The apex court, in an earlier ruling, had suspended all demolitions without its permission until October 1, exempting unauthorized structures in public areas. Only complaints from impacted parties will be entertained.
