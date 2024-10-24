BJP Stages Protest Against AAP Over Yamuna Pollution

The BJP intensified its criticism of the AAP government by staging an event at Yamuna's Chhath Ghat, setting up chairs for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, drawing attention to their unmet promise of a cleaner river.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of mismanaging resources, claiming corruption in the allocation of funds intended for the Yamuna's cleanup. He symbolically took a dip in the river, seeking 'forgiveness' from the Yamuna for the government's alleged failings.

The altercation comes ahead of the Chhath festival, amidst accusations from the AAP towards BJP-governed states for exacerbating pollution in the Yamuna by releasing untreated wastewater, leading to significant environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)