Left Menu

BJP Stages Protest Against AAP Over Yamuna Pollution

The BJP staged a protest at Delhi's Yamuna Chhath Ghat, installing chairs for Chief Minister Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal to highlight their unfulfilled promise of cleaning the river. Virendra Sachdeva accused the Delhi government of corruption in funds meant for river cleaning amidst ongoing pollution concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:48 IST
BJP Stages Protest Against AAP Over Yamuna Pollution
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (Photo/AAP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP intensified its criticism of the AAP government by staging an event at Yamuna's Chhath Ghat, setting up chairs for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, drawing attention to their unmet promise of a cleaner river.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of mismanaging resources, claiming corruption in the allocation of funds intended for the Yamuna's cleanup. He symbolically took a dip in the river, seeking 'forgiveness' from the Yamuna for the government's alleged failings.

The altercation comes ahead of the Chhath festival, amidst accusations from the AAP towards BJP-governed states for exacerbating pollution in the Yamuna by releasing untreated wastewater, leading to significant environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024