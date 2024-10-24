BJP Stages Protest Against AAP Over Yamuna Pollution
The BJP staged a protest at Delhi's Yamuna Chhath Ghat, installing chairs for Chief Minister Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal to highlight their unfulfilled promise of cleaning the river. Virendra Sachdeva accused the Delhi government of corruption in funds meant for river cleaning amidst ongoing pollution concerns.
- Country:
- India
The BJP intensified its criticism of the AAP government by staging an event at Yamuna's Chhath Ghat, setting up chairs for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, drawing attention to their unmet promise of a cleaner river.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of mismanaging resources, claiming corruption in the allocation of funds intended for the Yamuna's cleanup. He symbolically took a dip in the river, seeking 'forgiveness' from the Yamuna for the government's alleged failings.
The altercation comes ahead of the Chhath festival, amidst accusations from the AAP towards BJP-governed states for exacerbating pollution in the Yamuna by releasing untreated wastewater, leading to significant environmental issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outcry Over Unresolved Bopdev Ghat Case: Pawar and Sule Demand Action
Bus Accident in Himachal: Thirty Injured in Kandaghat
Arvind Kejriwal's Visit to Doda: A New Political Chapter
Leopard Encounters Ignite Human-Wildlife Tensions in Katarniaghat
Kejriwal Sounds Alarm on 'Gangster Raj' Threat in India