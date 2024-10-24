Tragedy Strikes Kupiansk: Russian Attack Claims Lives

A recent Russian strike has left the town of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine in mourning. The assault claimed the lives of two individuals and injured three others, according to Oleh Synehubov, the governor of Kharkiv region.

This tragic incident occurred near a local shop and market, areas frequented by residents for daily needs. The attack not only caused loss of life but also struck a blow to the community's sense of safety and normalcy.

Local authorities continue to assess the damage and gather more information about the attack, as the region grapples with the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)