Arrests in Sri Lanka Prevent Potential Terror Attack

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested two individuals suspected of planning a terror attack on Israeli citizens within the country. This development follows intelligence provided by India, which prompted heightened security in key areas, notably the eastern coast's Arugam Bay.

Security measures were intensified after authorities received information on October 7 indicating a potential attack. The alert suggested the attack could occur between October 19 and 23. Consequently, a security operation was launched, particularly focusing on tourist-frequented locations.

One suspect reportedly entered Sri Lanka from Iraq. In conjunction with local efforts, both the U.S. Embassy and British High Commission have issued warnings to their citizens, advising them to steer clear of Arugam Bay and surrounding regions until conditions are deemed safe.

