Left Menu

Lebanon Seeks Global Backing for Military and Infrastructure Revival

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, appealed for international assistance to strengthen the army and rebuild infrastructure at a Paris conference. The Lebanese government plans to recruit 8,000 soldiers as part of a ceasefire strategy aligned with a U.N. Security Council resolution for southern Lebanon deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:30 IST
Lebanon Seeks Global Backing for Military and Infrastructure Revival
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

At a Paris conference, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati made an urgent appeal for international support to strengthen the nation's army and reconstruct its devastated infrastructure. The request comes amidst ongoing assaults by Israel on Hezbollah.

Mikati detailed the Lebanese government's decision to bolster its military presence by recruiting an additional 8,000 troops. This move is part of a broader plan to enforce a ceasefire and comply with a U.N. Security Council resolution that mandates army deployment in southern Lebanon.

The call for international assistance highlights the critical state of Lebanon's defense and infrastructure sectors, underlining the importance of global cooperation in stabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024