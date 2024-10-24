Lebanon Seeks Global Backing for Military and Infrastructure Revival

At a Paris conference, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati made an urgent appeal for international support to strengthen the nation's army and reconstruct its devastated infrastructure. The request comes amidst ongoing assaults by Israel on Hezbollah.

Mikati detailed the Lebanese government's decision to bolster its military presence by recruiting an additional 8,000 troops. This move is part of a broader plan to enforce a ceasefire and comply with a U.N. Security Council resolution that mandates army deployment in southern Lebanon.

The call for international assistance highlights the critical state of Lebanon's defense and infrastructure sectors, underlining the importance of global cooperation in stabilizing the region.

