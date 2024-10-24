Congress Accuses Mahayuti of Blocking Forest Rights in Maharashtra
The Congress has accused Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of hindering the Forest Rights Act's implementation, denying tribals essential benefits. The act was a priority of Rahul Gandhi's Adivasi Sankalp. Only 52% of individual claims are approved, leaving vast eligible land untitled. The issue remains central to upcoming state elections.
The Congress party has levelled allegations against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for impeding the execution of the Forest Rights Act. This obstruction, they claim, has deprived millions of tribal people from enjoying its intended benefits.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted that the Forest Rights Act, passed in 2006 under the Manmohan Singh government, was revolutionary. It aimed to provide legal rights for Adivasis to manage and economically benefit from their forests.
With state elections approaching, the Congress emphasized the fair implementation of the Act as part of Rahul Gandhi's Adivasi Sankalp, aiming to address the issues of land and rights for tribal communities.
