Canada's Controversial Decision: Goldy Brar's Sudden Removal from Wanted List

In a surprising move, Canada has removed gangster Goldy Brar from its list of most-wanted criminals, according to Sanjay Verma, India's recalled envoy. This decision has prompted concerns over transparency and cross-border crime management.

Verma, in an interview with PTI Videos, revealed that India had proactively shared the names of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with Canadian authorities, leading to Brar's earlier inclusion on the wanted list. The sudden removal now raises questions over Canada's approach to handling such criminal figures.

Touching upon the broader implications of cross-border crime, Verma highlighted the necessity for thorough investigations, notably into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He emphasized that regardless of perceptions, extrajudicial acts contradict democratic values.

